Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 414,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,477. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07.

