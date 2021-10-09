Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 9,047 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 312,107 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

