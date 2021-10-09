EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 22.54.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
EverCommerce stock opened at 17.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.85. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
