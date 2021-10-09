EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EverQuote should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. EverQuote expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. However, higher expenses due to higher cost of revenue and sales and marketing expenses put pressure on margin. Also, lower return on equity poses financial threat to the company. Shares of EverQuote have underperformed the industry in year-to-date period.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of EVER opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $516.68 million, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

