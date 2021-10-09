Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

EVGN opened at $2.55 on Friday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

