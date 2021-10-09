Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

