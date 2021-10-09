eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $41.18. eXp World shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 643 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,221,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

