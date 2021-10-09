Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $131.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by an increase in airfreight revenues in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario. Evidently, Airfreight Services revenues increased 48% year over year in the first six months of 2021. We are also impressed by Expeditors' measures to reward its shareholders This May, the company hiked its semi-annual cash dividend by 11.5% to 58 cents per share. We are also pleased with the company's acquisition of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. The positivity surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. However, the increase in operating expenses is weighing on the company’s bottom line. Decline in the current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is worrisome as well. The rapid spread of the Delta variant has added to the uncertainty.”

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

