Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500 at Morgan Stanley

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,113 ($40.67) on Thursday. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,205.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,914.63. The firm has a market cap of £28.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno acquired 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, with a total value of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

