Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXPGY. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

EXPGY stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

