Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,751. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

