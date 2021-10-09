Exxon Mobil Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 37,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.6% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

