Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 37,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.6% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.