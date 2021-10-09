Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.