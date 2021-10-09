Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Ferguson worth $36,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

