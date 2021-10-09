FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FG New America Acquisition.

OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,970. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

