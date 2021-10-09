FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 96,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 263,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

OPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

