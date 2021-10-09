Financial Comparison: Vale (NYSE:VALE) versus Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Impala Platinum pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Vale pays an annual dividend of $3.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. Impala Platinum pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale pays out 142.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vale has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vale is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impala Platinum and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.31 $3.07 billion $3.01 4.50 Vale $40.02 billion 1.87 $4.88 billion $2.11 6.91

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Impala Platinum. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impala Platinum and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 1 5 4 0 2.30

Vale has a consensus target price of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Vale 30.59% 65.49% 26.85%

Risk & Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats Impala Platinum on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

