Financial Survey: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 5.44 -$1.03 billion ($3.21) -11.02 NetEase $11.29 billion 5.71 $1.97 billion $2.76 34.90

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -74.17% N/A -28.86% NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nutanix and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 10 0 2.71 NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nutanix currently has a consensus price target of $45.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

NetEase beats Nutanix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. Its products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

