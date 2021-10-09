Financial Survey: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sumco and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.72%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.04 $246.43 million $1.64 23.44 Ideal Power $430,000.00 192.41 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Summary

Sumco beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.