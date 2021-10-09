First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

FBNC stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 147.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

