First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $27.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $246.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

