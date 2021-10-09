First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of First Citizens BancShares worth $125,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $860.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.22 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.