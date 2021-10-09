First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 99,341,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,832,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.