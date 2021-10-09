First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $756.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.