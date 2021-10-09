FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.12. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.