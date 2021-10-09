Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLUIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $$42.00 during midday trading on Monday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.