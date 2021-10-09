Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

