Fmr LLC Acquires 639,725 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $828,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.