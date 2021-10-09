Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937,528 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 869,413 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.73% of Electronic Arts worth $710,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $60,479,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

