Fmr LLC Has $697.26 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 12.13% of The Chemours worth $697,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Chemours by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Chemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Chemours by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Chemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

CC stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

