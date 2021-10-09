Fmr LLC Has $864.50 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.03% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $864,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.