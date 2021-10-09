Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.02% of Nielsen worth $798,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.