Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.62

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

