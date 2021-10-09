Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.16

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.16 and traded as high as $103.52. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 7,390 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

