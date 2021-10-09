Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $278.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.