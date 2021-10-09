Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

