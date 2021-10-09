Fort L.P. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

