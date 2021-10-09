Fort L.P. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

