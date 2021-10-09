Fort L.P. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

