Fort L.P. Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

CHD opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

