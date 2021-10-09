Fort L.P. Sells 386 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $207.65 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

