Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.