Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.12). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. Truist cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $47.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

