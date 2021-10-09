Fouad Namouni Sells 3,241 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.