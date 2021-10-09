Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.16

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.16 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 110080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

A number of research firms have commented on FRU. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.37.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 78.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

