FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.77. FTC Solar shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

