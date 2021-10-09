Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REV Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

REVG opened at $16.14 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

