Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NPTN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

