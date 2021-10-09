Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 578,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.55 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.